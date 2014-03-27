BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 2.38 bln won
* Says it signed 2.38 billion won contract with SK Hynix Inc, to provide plasma preprocessing system
* Says it receives patent about around view monitor system for detecting blind spot and method thereof