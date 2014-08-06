KUALA LUMPUR, August 6(Reuters) -
Swedish auto company Volvo Bus Corp is in talks with
Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana), Malaysia's public-transport
company, to introduce its electro-mobility bus concept to the
local public transportation operations.
The company said its electro-mobility bus concept, that
features hybrid buses and electric buses, would be suitable for
local public transportation as it can substantially reduce fuel
and maintenance costs, address current operational challenges
and offer electromobility solutions in various cities in
Malaysia.
"We now see a clear shift towards this electric concept.
Environmental concerns and the rise in fuel costs are factors
that are driving this migration," Volvo Bus president Hakan
Agnevall said, adding that the electro-mobility concept is
essential to advocate green technology in public transportation
in cities as well as long haul bus services.
He said the company has made positive inroads with Prasarana
to better understand the procurement guidelines and offer the
right solution that can adapt to the public transportation
provider's needs.
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Malaysia's state agency Mara aims $312 mln property
investments abroad-The Malaysian Reserve
Majlis Amanah Rakyat Malaysia (Mara), a state agency, is
targeting to expand its property investment overseas to 1
billion ringgit ($312.55 million) worth of assets, from its
current investment of 600 million ringgit ($187.56 million),
over the next two to three years.
"We are looking at future prospects in expanding our
hospitality investments in the future. So far, we have purchased
a hotel and serviced apartments in London, besides a few hostels
in Australia.
"However, we are planning to increase our property
investment asset value to 1 billion ringgit within the next two
to three years and hopefully develop our very own hotel chain,"
Mara chairman Annuar Musa told reporters.
The investments overseas will be done via its asset
management firm Mara Inc Sdn Bhd and will be funded mainly by
the corporation's internally generated funds.
Malaysia's Protasco Indonesian venture into oil & gas fell
apart-The Edge
Protasco Bhd has called off its venture into the onshore
marginal oilfield development in Indonesia - one of the factors
that had previously helped to fuel the company's share price
rally.
The company announced to Bursa Malaysia yesterday that its
amended sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 63
percent stake in Indonesia-based oil and gas company PT Anglo
Slavic Indonesia (ASI) from PT Anglo Slavic Utama (ASU) had
lapsed.
In the announcement, Protasco said the agreement had lapsed
on July 28 as the conditions laid out in the agreement had not
been fulfilled by PT ASU and the security provider within the
conditional period of six months.
Protasco disclosed that it was in discussion with PT ASU for
the purchase price to be returned through, among others, cash
and disposal of the secured shares in accordance with the terms
of the restated SPA.
French embassy land for sale in Malaysia-The Star
bit.ly/1oddOo5
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.1990 Malaysian Ringgit)