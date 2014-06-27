----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Dialog to invest $4.97 bln over 15 years in Pengerang-The Star

bit.ly/1wCUS46

----

UDA eyes Tradewinds deal, may also consider relisting-Business Times

bit.ly/1sJ9znY

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)