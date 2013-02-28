MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf debt market deepens as foreign money trickles to banks, corporates
* Foreign investors traditionally focused on Gulf sovereign bonds
Import duty imposed on new vehicles from Japan and Australia will be gradually phased out by 2016.
The government is expected to initially reduce the current import duty of 30 percent on all types of new vehicles from the two countries to 22 percent effective this year, sources familiar with the matter said.
This will gradually be reduced further every year before being abolished in 2016.-New Straits Times.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Malaysia's EPF buys into Spire-The Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Foreign investors traditionally focused on Gulf sovereign bonds
June 1 Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reached an agreement to sell a portfolio of bad loans with a nominal value of 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to U.S. firm Christofferson Robb & Company (CRC) and problem loan manager Bayview Asset Management, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.