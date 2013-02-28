Import duty imposed on new vehicles from Japan and Australia will be gradually phased out by 2016.

The government is expected to initially reduce the current import duty of 30 percent on all types of new vehicles from the two countries to 22 percent effective this year, sources familiar with the matter said.

This will gradually be reduced further every year before being abolished in 2016.-New Straits Times.

