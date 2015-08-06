UPDATE 3-ADB chief seeks to cooperate, not compete, with China-led OBOR, AIIB
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
Malaysian construction and property firm WCT Holdings Bhd plans to launch a real estate investment trust (REIT) next year, The Star reported on Thursday, citing Managing Director Peter Taing Kim Hwa.
The company will firm up plans by the year-end and if it does go ahead with the fund-raising event, the initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be towards the end of next year, the report added. (bit.ly/1K4srka)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) has appointed Martin Egan as chairman, according to two sources.