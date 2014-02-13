link.reuters.com/qux76v
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Green Packet expected to reveal P1 buyer this
month-Malaysian Reserve
Green Packet Bhd is expected to announce the
successful buyer of its stake in WiMax operator Packet One
Networks (M) Sdn Bhd (P1) within this month, according to
sources.
It is understood that the final papers are being approved
and an announcement is expected within the next few weeks by its
managing director and chief executive officer Puan Chan Cheong,
said a source who did not name the successful bidder.
The shortlist of prospective buyer includes DiGi.com Bhd
, YTL Power International Bhd and Telekom
Malaysia Bhd.
"The deal is highly competitive and secret. We would have to
wait and see," the source said.-Malaysian Reserve
----
MRCB said to be in talks to buy UEM Builders-The Edge
Financial Daily
Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB), which is 38.9
percent owned by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), is
exploring the possibility of acquiring UEM Builders Bhd to
strengthen its construction arm, said sources.
It is understood that MRCB has held preliminary talks with
UEM Builders, the engineering and construction unit of UEM
Group, for a possible takeover.
It is unclear why asset-rich MRCB, which last month sold two
assets for nearly 1 billion ringgit ($300.89 million) to help
pare down debts of 2.9 billion ringgit, would be interested to
buy UEM Builders, which was delisted from Bursa Malaysia in
November 2008.
UEM Builders is wholly owned by UEM Group, which in turn is
controlled by Khazanah Nasional Bhd.-The Edge
Financial Daily
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.3235 Malaysian ringgit)