BRIEF-Sanlam Africa Core Real Estate Investments declares cash dividend
March 28 Sanlam Africa Core Real Estate Investments Ltd:
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Sanlam Africa Core Real Estate Investments Ltd:
LONDON, March 27 BB Energy has bought Morgan Stanley's diesel terminal in Australia as the oil trader expands outside its core European and Middle East markets, the trading company said on Tuesday.
* Board rejects offer from Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi and other parties to acquire bank's shares offered for subscription Source: (http://bit.ly/2nwg6ED) Further company coverage: