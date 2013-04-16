April 16 Dijaya Corporation Berhad has
agreed with the Selangor state government to buy 1,172 acres of
land for 1.3 billion ringgit ($427 million), the property firm
said in a stock exchange filing late on Monday.
The purchase, made through Dijaya's wholly owned unit
Sapphire Index Sdn Bhd, will more than double the firm's land
bank, which currently stands at 800 acres.
The 1.3 billion ringgit price tag inludes the cost of the
land at 537 million ringgit, interest costs, a proportion of the
development value of the land and a share of profits.
Dijaya said it will pay for the land through a deferred
payment deal lasting 20 years by using internally generated
funds or bank borrowings or a combination of both.
($1 = 3.0415 Malaysian ringgits)
