KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police, backed by helicopters, sealed off the country's independence square on Friday to prevent a mass rally by an opposition-backed reform group campaigning for free and fair elections.

The group, Bersih, plans to bring in tens of thousands of people in the streets of the capital on Saturday to put pressure on Prime Minister Najib Razak's government to deepen electoral reforms, stoking fears of violence.

Two helicopters hovered near the square in Kuala Lumpur where Malaysia first raised its national flag in 1957 to mark independence from Britain.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mohmad Salleh said his men would act against demonstrators who tried to breach the cordon around the square and surrounding streets in the capital of 1.6 million people.

"I appeal to Bersih organisers to work with us to ensure that tomorrow's protest passes off legally and without incident," Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in a briefing to diplomats and the foreign media.

The rally organisers said they had dropped a plan to hold a sit-in at the independence square but hoped authorities would allow them passage through the symbolic area during the protest.

"If the authorities come down hard on us with violence, it will go to show the world how this country is run by the Najib administration," the protest organising committee member Wong Chin Huat said.

Police put up barbed wire barricades on the road leading to the square and ordered more police trucks in the area.

Malaysia's parliament approved a series of electoral reform measures this month, but activists say these do not address the main issue of electoral fraud which they allege has kept the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition in power since independence.

"Like any other country there are glitches in our election system. We accept that there are issues, we've never sought to hide them. In fact quite the opposite, we've worked hard to address them," Aman said.

Elections are due in April 2013, but Najib Razak is widely expected to advance the polls, possibly as early as June.

Bersih has emerged as a key pressure group against Najib who took office in 2009 and pledged political and economic reform in a bid to reverse some of the ruling coalition's 2008 election losses.

"A larger turnout for Bersih will see Najib make some modifications in his election strategy," Ibrahim Suffian, a director at research firm Merdeka Center.

More than 10,000 people attended a similar rally called by Barsih last year, prompting Najib to establish a parliament committee to recommend electoral reforms.

