* Plant received operating approval in February
* Lawsuit against plant pending in Malaysian court
* Political parties stake ground ahead of polls seen this
year
By Angie Teo
KUANTAN, Malaysia, Feb 26 Thousands
rallied in the Malaysian state of Pahang on Sunday, calling on
the government to overturn its approval for Australian miner
Lynas Corp to operate a rare earths processing plant
located in Prime Minister Najib Razak's base.
The rally -- led by environmental activists and opposition
politicians -- attracted around 5,000 people to Pahang's state
capital of Kuantan wearing green t-shirts and chanting slogans
alleging the $200 million plant could leach radioactive waste
into the environment.
Kuantan is about 25 kilometres (15.6 miles) from the plant.
Shares in Lynas jumped after it received a temporary
operating licence approval in February, easing speculation the
licence could be rejected in the face of opposition from
political parties and local residents ahead of national
elections expected within months.
But since the approval, a legal challenge launched in
Malaysia threatens to delay one the world's few new major
sources of rare earths aimed at alleviating China's stranglehold
on global markets and putting further pressure on Najib to
reconsider the plant.
Lynas has said its plant cannot be compared to a rare earths
plant in Malaysia shut by a unit of Mitsubishi Chemicals in 1992
after residents there blamed the plant for birth defects and a
high number of leukemia cases.
But an opposition leader disputed the argument.
"It is not about the investment, it is about the protection
of the environment and security of Malaysians," opposition
leader Anwar Ibrahim told Reuters.
"We demand the Australians hear the frustrations of the
Malaysians."
Pro-government media said the opposition had hijacked the
Lynas issue for political gains.
"When there is no compelling scientific evidence and these
concerns rest on scary scenarios and advance contrarian
political viewpoints, it would appear we have more to worry
about the toxicity in the political environment than the risks
of radiation," the New Straits Times said in an editorial on the
eve of the rally.
The protest even spread to cyberspace where unidentified
hackers took down Lynas corporate website and replaced it with a
posting that said: "Stop Lynas, save Malaysia. Do not hurt my
country."
The plant has been under construction since 2010 and is key
to breaking major supplier China's hold on rare earths element
that are used in electronic devices found in Apple's
iPhone to Ford's Focus hybrid car.