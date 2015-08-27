KUALA LUMPUR Aug 27 Malaysia will block
websites attempting to spread information about a two-day rally
due to be staged in three cities this weekend by a pro-democracy
group demanding Prime Minister Najib Razak's resignation.
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission
(MCMC) said in a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday
that it would block websites that "promote, spread information
and encourage people to participate" in the protest organised by
the civil society group Bersih.
It said this followed a statement earlier in the week by the
home ministry that Bersih was spreading anti-government
propaganda which had damaged the country's image and was a
threat to its safety and economic stability.
Najib has been embroiled in a political storm amid
allegations of graft and financial mismanagement at debt-laden
state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), whose advisory
board he chairs.
The government has suspended two newspapers and a website
reporting on 1MDB and earlier this month said it was seeking
help from social media and Internet companies to "curb" content
for public safety.
The Kuala Lumpur authorities rejected Bersih's application
for a permit to hold its rally in the city, setting the stage
for a possible showdown with security forces when protesters
gather on Saturday at five venues and try to converge.
Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters
at Bersih's last big rally in 2012.
Bersih plans to hold the demonstration from Saturday
afternoon until the end of the evening on Sunday, the eve of
Malaysia's independence day, in Kuala Lumpur and in the two
Borneo cities of Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.
Eurasia Group consultancy said in a report on Wednesday that
thousands were expected to join the rallies, during which
flurries of violence and mass arrests were likely because of the
high level of security and the presence of some pro-government
protesters.
However, it said that the movement would not topple the
government and was unlikely to inspire broad public support
because it lacked credible leadership.
In the past three Bersih rallies, the public were drawn by
the charisma of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who was jailed
on sodomy charges earlier this year.
"The upcoming rally will have no inspiring leader who can
connect with the Malay masses, with rebel icon Anwar Ibrahim now
imprisoned and his People's Justice Party struggling to find a
new leader who can unite different factions," Eurasia said.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by John Chalmers
and Nick Macfie)