* Authorities reject application for permit to protest
* Rejection sets stage for possible showdown with security
forces
* Security to be beefed up, roads closed ahead of protest
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 Malaysian authorities have
blocked access to the website of a civil society group that
called for massive anti-government demonstrations this weekend,
while a domestic news portal said the military could intervene
if the protests get out of hand.
Pro-democracy group Bersih is demanding the resignation of
Prime Minister Najib Razak over allegations of graft and
financial mismanagement at debt-laden state fund 1MDB and a
multi-million-dollar donation made into his personal account.
Bersih's webpage, www.bersih.org, was not accessible in
Malaysia on Friday, a day after the government said it would
block sites that spread information and encourage people to join
the two-day rally in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and two other
cities.
Kuala Lumpur authorities have rejected Bersih's application
for a permit to protest, setting the stage for a possible
showdown with security forces. Police used water cannon and tear
gas to disperse protesters at Bersih's last big rally in 2012.
The Star newspaper said armed forces would intervene if the
government declared a state of emergency during the rally. A
military spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Security will be beefed up in Kuala Lumpur and many roads
will be closed as thousands of yellow-shirted protesters gather
at five sites on Saturday and prepare to converge in a central
area.
On Friday, Najib criticised the rally organisers for holding
the protest so close to independence day celebrations on Monday.
"There may be differences of opinion and belief among us,
but the National Day should not be made a stage for political
disputes," he said in a blog post. "If they want to gather, they
should pick a time and place that does not cause provocation."
Najib has been embroiled in a political storm amid
allegations of graft and financial mismanagement at state fund
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is $11 billion in debt,
and whose advisory board he chairs.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators
looking into 1MDB found that nearly $700 million was deposited
into Najib's private bank account. Reuters has not verified the
report.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency has since verified the funds
were a donation from the Middle East. On Aug. 3 it said it would
ask Najib to explain why the donation was deposited into his
private account.
Najib has denied wrongdoing and said he did not take any
money for personal gain.
Last month, MCMC blocked a website critical of 1MDB and
suspended two newspapers over articles on 1MDB.
