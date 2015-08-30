Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KUALA LUMPUR Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, joining anti-government protesters for a second day on Sunday, called for a "people's power" movement to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak over a financial scandal.
"The only way for the people to get back to the old system is for them to remove this prime minister," he told media before heading to the protests in central Kuala Lumpur.
"And to remove him, the people must show people's power. The people as a whole do not want this kind of corrupt leader."
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Paul Tait)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.