KUALA LUMPUR Dec 12 Malaysia's state
investment arm Khazanah Nasional will sell its 42.7 percent
stake in national car maker Proton Holdings Bhd to
autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom, the Star
newspaper reported on Monday quoting Proton adviser Mahathir
Mohamad.
The paper cited ex-Malaysian prime minister Mahathir as
saying Khazanah wanted to sell its stake as it would not be
investing more in Proton which needed funds for research and
development of new products such as hybrid cars.
"I worry about the buyer (DRB-Hicom) having enough money to
inject into Proton. The shares it will be buying are above
market price which will make profitability difficult," Mahathir
was quoted as saying.
"But I believe in DRB-Hicom's capabilities," he said,
referring to the company controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar
Al-Bukhary.
Mahathir's comments come after DRB-Hicom told the stock
exchange on Friday that it was unaware of plans to bid for
Proton and sell the stake in the national car company to
Volkswagen AG.
Proton had no immediate comment while Khazanah Nasional
could not be reached.
Local media reported that Khazanah has also approached the
motoring unit of Sime Darby as well as local auto
firms Naza Group, Hyundai-Berjaya Sdn Bhd and UMW Holdings
to buy its stake.
Proton shares were up 4.3 percent at 4.16 ringgit by 0112
GMT, compared with the broader market's 0.5 percent
rise.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Liau Y-Sing)