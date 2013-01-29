KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund plans to spend half of the $10 billion it expects to invest
in Malaysia on a petrochemicals complex aimed at transforming
the Southeast Asian nation into a global hub for the oil and gas
trade.
The Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in the southern
state of Johor is expected to help Malaysia compete with
neighbouring Singapore to become the region's top petrochemical
hub.
"We are in discussions about this. We may invest up to $5
billion in the next three to four years into petrochemical
projects here (in Pengerang)," Qatar Holding LLC vice chairman
Hussain Ali al-Abdulla told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on
Tuesday.
"Qatar Holding's total investment exposure to Malaysia will
eventually exceed $10 billion in various sectors," he added.
Pengerang is expected to accumulate 170 billion ringgit
($55.84 billion) in investments by the time it begins operations
in 2016. The complex includes the 60-billion-ringgit Petronas
Refinery and Petrochemicals (RAPID) project by state-owned oil
firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd.
Qatar Holding will spend 2 billion ringgit ($656.92
million)to build a luxury Harrods-brand hotel in the city
center. The hotel is jointly developed by Jerantas Sdn Bhd,
linked to Malaysia's sixth-richest man Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.
Qatar Holding spent 100 million ringgit last year to
establish itself as a cornerstone investor in agricultural
commodities firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd.
($1 = 3.0445 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage and Miral Fahmy)