KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysian energy and water
company Ranhill Energy and Resources Bhd on Thursday launched
the bookbuilding of its up to $240 million initial public
offering in Malaysia, seeking to raise funds to repay debt and
for working capital, according to a term sheet of the deal seen
by Reuters.
The company and its shareholders are offering 328.72 million
shares to institutional investors in an indicative price range
of 1.70 ringgit to 1.85 ringgit per share, valuing the company
at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8 times to 9.6. About
78.28 million shares are allocated for the retail portion.
The deal is slated to be priced on July 15, with its debut
set for July 31.
Cornerstone investors, which include Corston-Smith Asset
Management Sdn Bhd and Eastspring Investment Bhd, took 118.27
million shares, or 12.3 percent of the company's enlarged share
capital, according to the sheet.
Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser for the
IPO. CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank are the
joint global coordinators and bookrunners. They are also the
underwriters for the deal.
($1 = 3.1865 Malaysian ringgit)
