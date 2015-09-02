(Repeats Tuesday story to widen distribution)
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Malaysia's deteriorating
currency position - reflected in the ringgit's sharp
depreciation, falling foreign exchange reserves and shrinking
current account surplus - could force Fitch Ratings to restore
the negative outlook attached to the country's credit rating, it
said this week.
The warning comes a week after rival Moody's Investors
Service said clouds were gathering over its positive outlook on
Malaysia's A3 rating because of political risks, weak commodity
prices and the threat posed by China's economic slowdown.
Fitch said recent political uncertainty was in line with
Malaysia's relatively weak governance ranking.
On June 30, Fitch bumped the outlook on Malaysia's 'A-'
sovereign credit rating up to "stable" from "negative". The
decision had been a "close call", said Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's
Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Rating.
"In June we put more weight on the structural improvements,
but the weights aren't fixed. Continued erosion of external
liquidity in the context of deteriorating investor risk appetite
could eventually lead us to change our assessment again," said
Colquhoun.
On July 3 a political storm erupted over a Wall Street
Journal article on debt-laden state fund 1MDB stating that
almost $700 million from 1MDB had been deposited in Prime
Minister Najib Razak's bank account.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he has not
received money from 1MDB or any state agency for his personal
gain. Malaysia's anti-graft agency has said the funds were a
political donation from a Middle East Arab family.
Since the 1MDB storm broke over Najib's premiership, the
ringgit has lost 10 percent of its value, plumbing levels unseen
since the depths of the Asian financial crisis in the late
1990s. Foreign currency reserves have dropped $11 billion since
the end of June to $94.5 billion on Aug. 14 - the lowest level
for six years.
The current account surplus has shrunk from a peak in 2008
to 7.6 billion ringgit in the second quarter this year, down
from 10 billion in the previous quarter.
While there have been investor concerns around Malaysia's
declining current account surplus, triggering portfolio
outflows, the fallout from the 1MDB scandal enveloping Najib has
amplified investor unease in a country with ongoing governance
concerns.
Colquhoun said that the debt run up by 1MDB did not
constitute a major risk in itself, but there were dangers that
controversy would distract policymakers.
"I think the main impact investors I speak to are worried
about is the potential for the issue to take the government's
collective eye off the ball of the economy and undermine reform
momentum," he said.
Colquhoun said there was no evidence of that.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai)