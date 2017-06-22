KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 The corruption scandal at
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and upcoming elections pose
potential challenges for Malaysia's sovereign rating in the
short term, Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.
The rating agency maintained its A-/A-2 foreign currency and
A/A-1 local currency ratings on Malaysia, saying the challenges
will not materially impede policy flexibility and
responsiveness. It also said Malaysia's outlook was "stable."
"Ongoing political challenges in relation to the corruption
allegations of 1MDB, combined with the approaching elections,
pose potential challenges to the sovereign rating over the
near-to-medium term," S&P said in a statement.
"Those challenges could manifest themselves via a rise in
the cost of refinancing Malaysia's sizable gross external
financing needs, or via nonresident outflows from Malaysia's
deep local-currency government bond market," it said.
State investment fund 1MDB is the subject of money
laundering investigations in at least six countries. The U.S.
Justice Department alleged in civil lawsuits filed last week
that about $4.5 billion of funds were misappropriated from 1MDB.
Prime Minister Najib Razak has denied taking money from 1MDB
for personal gain, after it was reported that investigators
traced nearly $700 million to his bank accounts.
Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing and local
authorities have also cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Government sources have told Reuters that Najib could call
elections in the second half of this year. General elections
have to be held by mid-2018.
S&P also flagged a few credit risks: high share of foreign
ownership of Malaysia's ringgit-denominated government bonds,
and the central bank's record-high forward position on its
foreign-exchange reserves.
Foreigners, who had held about half of the outstanding
Malaysian government bonds, fled the market between November
2016 and March this year after the central bank said they could
no longer trade in ringgit non-deliverable forwards. Some
investors started to return since April.
"A continued sell-down of foreign-owned securities could
undermine Malaysia's external buffers. At the same time, we
maintain that risks of external outflows are attenuated by our
expectations of continued sound policymaking," S&P said.
The central bank's short forward position hit an all-time
high of $19.1 billion in April. While Malaysia's headline
reserves have remained stable over recent months, its dollar
borrowings in the form of currency swap deals have risen
steadily from around $2.8 billion in October.
S&P said its forecast assumes that pressure on reserve
coverage will level off over the next one to two years.
