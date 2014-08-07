KUALA LUMPUR Aug 7 The new share offering to
the public under the $236 million listing of Malaysia's Reach
Energy Bhd, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with no
existing assets, has been oversubscribed by 41.86 times, the
company said on Thursday.
The public offer comprises 20 million units of one share and
one warrant at 75 sen per share. The company sold 980 million
shares at the same price to institutional and cornerstone
investors in early July.
The IPO could mark Malaysia's largest listing by a shell
company with no assets. A SPAC is set up with the intention of
buying firms that will be later folded into the business.
The SPAC, led by Shahul Hamid Mohd Ismail who used to head
Malaysia-listed Shell Refining Company Bhd, is looking
to buy firms involved in Asia's oil and gas exploration and
production sector, according to its prospectus.
Reach Energy is scheduled to be listed on Aug. 15.
Hong Leong Investment Bank is the principal adviser,
placement agent and underwriter.
