By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 2 Islamic authorities in
Malaysia on Thursday seized 321 Bibles from a Christian group
because they used the word Allah to refer to God, signalling
growing intolerance that may inflame ethnic and religious
tension in the Southeast Asian country.
The raid comes after a Malaysian court in October ruled that
the Arabic word was exclusive to Muslims, most of whom are
ethnic Malays, the largest ethnic group in the country alongside
sizeable Christian, Hindu and Buddhist minorities.
That ruling overturned a court decision that allowed a Roman
Catholic newspaper printed in Malay, the country's national
language, to use Allah.
The change has heightened concern that religious
authorities, which issue rulings for Muslims and operate
alongside civil courts, now have more legal muscle.
Analysts say new rulings that affect non-Muslims could be a
way of deflecting anger against Prime Minister Najib Razak's
government from poor Malay Muslims over subsidy cuts likely to
force up electricity, petrol and sugar prices.
On Thursday, the top Islamic authority in the richest and
most populous state of Selangor, seized the Malay-language
Bibles from the Bible Society. The society said authority
officials escorted two of its officials to a police station to
make statements after which they were released on bail.
"We were told that we were under investigation for breaking
a Selangor state law banning non-Muslims from using the word
Allah," said Bible Society of Malaysia Chairman Lee Min Choon.
Christians from Malaysia's rural states of Sabah and Sarawak
in Borneo, who have used the word Allah for centuries, have
moved in droves to Selangor and other parts of peninsular
Malaysia in recent years to look for work.
The main political party within Najib's ruling coalition,
the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said its
Selangor members would protest at all churches in the state on
Sunday against unauthorised use of the word Allah.
"There are laws in Selangor and there was a decree by his
Royal Highness the Sultan. So what they are doing is carrying
out the Sultan's decree," Deputy Prime Minister and UMNO Deputy
President Muhyiddin Yassin was quoted by media as saying.
"They are not doing anything against the law."
The Sultan of Selangor, one of nine sultans that serve in
turn as titular Malaysian head of state, decreed last year that
non-Muslims must refrain from using Allah in Bibles. He asked
Muslims to unite against "bad elements" that misuse the word.
The increasingly assertive stand by holders of the largely
ceremonial office show that Muslim leaders have become
increasingly vocal about their role in defending Islam.
In 2010, arsonists firebombed several churches over the
initial ruling that allowed the Catholic newspaper to use the
Arabic word. Two Malay men were found guilty for setting fire to
one of the churches.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)