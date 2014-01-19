By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 Malaysia's king gave his
backing on Sunday to a court ruling barring non-Muslims from
using the word Allah to refer to God, weighing in for the first
time on an issue that has fanned religious tensions in the
multi-cultural country.
Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam, whose role as head of state is
largely ceremonial, alluded to the issue which has raised
questions over miniority rights during his birthday speech to
the Southeast Asian nation.
A court in October ruled that the word was exclusive to
majority Malay Muslims, overturning an earlier decision allowing
a Catholic newspaper to use Allah in its Malay-language edition.
The court ruling has since prompted Muslim leaders to call
for demonstrations against Christians who do not comply.
Christians make up about 9 percent of Malaysia's 29 million
people.
"In the context of a pluralistic society, religious
sensitivities especially related to Islam as the religion of the
federation should be respected," Sultan Abdul Halim said in the
speech released by state news agency Bernama.
"Confusion and controversy can be averted if there is
adherence to the provisions of the law and judicial decisions."
Police are currently investigating a Catholic priest under
sedition laws for insisting the word can be used by non-Muslims
in Malay, the country's national language.
Sultan Abdul Halim is one of the nine sultans who take
turns every five years to serve as head of state.
While the king has limited powers, he is regarded as a
defender of the Islamic faith and is deeply respected by the
Malay Muslims who make up 60 percent of the population.
The sultans have become increasingly vocal about their role
in defending Islam in a country that also has sizable Christian,
Buddhist and Hindu minorities.
They have the authority to appoint clerics and instruct
religious police to safeguard the faith in Malaysian states that
they head.
Earlier this month religious authorities in Selangor state
seized over 300 Malay Bibles from a Christian group, saying they
acted on a decree by the sultan of that state forbidding
non-Muslims from using Allah.
Prime Minister Najib Razak had pledged in 2011 that
Malay-speaking Christians across the country could use the word
Allah.
That assurance came a year after arsonists firebombed
several churches in 2010 over an initial court ruling that
allowed the Catholic newspaper to use the Arabic word.
Government ministers have said the word could still be used
in eastern Sabah and Sarawak states, where most of Malaysia's
Christians live, but the October ruling and Sultan Abdul Halim's
endorsement has left doubt over whether it can be used in the
peninsula.
