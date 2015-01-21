KUALA LUMPUR Jan 21 Malaysia's Federal Court
dismissed on Wednesday the Catholic Church's application to
review a judgment that prevented a Christian publication from
using the word Allah to refer to God, ending a legal battle that
began in 2007.
The Church's bid was unanimously rejected because the
threshold required for a review was not met, the judges said.
Conservative Muslim groups declared victory when the
nation's top court last year upheld a ruling preventing usage of
the word Allah in the Malay language section of the Church's
weekly newspaper.
A court had previously ruled that the word was exclusive to
majority Malay Muslims. Christians make up about 9 percent of
Malaysia's 29 million people.
Last January, religious authorities in Selangor state seized
over 300 Malay Bibles from a Christian group, saying they acted
on a decree by the sultan of that state forbidding non-Muslims
from using Allah.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Praveen Menon)