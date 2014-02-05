KUALA LUMPUR Feb 5 Malaysia's RHB Capital Berhad has regulatory approval from the country's Securities Commission for a multi-currency, medium-term-note issue worth 5 billion ringgit ($1.5 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

RHB Capital, Malaysia's No. 4 lender, said its wholly owned subsidiary RHB Bank will use the proceeds to finance general working capital and to pay off borrowings.

Malaysia's central bank approved the deal in December, RHB said.

For the full announcement, click here: link.reuters.com/ceg66v ($1 = 3.3285 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Louise Ireland)