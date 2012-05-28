* RHB buying OSK's investment bank

* Paying mainly in shares and some cash

* RHB will become Malaysia's biggest broker by market share

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd is buying OSK Holdings Bhd's investment bank for 1.95 billion ringgit ($620 million), making RHB the country's largest brokerage and boosting its investment banking presence in Southeast Asia.

The two companies announced on Monday the terms of the previously disclosed deal.

RHB will pay for OSK's investment bank by issuing 245 million of its shares at 7.36 ringgit each plus 147.5 million ringgit in cash, its managing director Kellee Kam told reporters at a news conference. The deal, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, values OSK's investment banking arm at 1.77 times book value.

RHB and OSK announced in April they had obtained the Malaysian Finance Ministry's approval for the marriage of RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank. Both firms have been in talks since late last year.

"This acquisition allows RHB Banking Group to increase our participation in the strong economic fundamentals in ASEAN, Hong Kong and China," RHB Chairman Mohamed Khadar Merican said.

The deal comes as Malaysian authorities encourage bank mergers to create larger groups with the financial muscle to grab market share in Southeast Asia, whose ASEAN grouping plans to form a single economic zone by 2015.

The acquisition will give RHB access to OSK's operations in Singapore and other markets such as Hong Kong and regional giant Indonesia. RHB's share of the Malaysian brokerage market will increase to around 15 percent from about 10 percent, overtaking CIMB Group Holdings Bhd as the country's biggest broker.

TAKEOVER TARGET

The deal will see OSK, a small financial group built by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, inject its investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking assets into RHB.

RHB was a takeover target of larger Malaysian rivals Maybank and CIMB last year.

Maybank had been keen to acquire OSK before it opted to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead, local media reported.

Credit Suisse is advising RHB while OSK hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the deal, sources have told Reuters.

RHB shares were trading 0.14 percent higher at 7.4 ringgit following the announcement, while shares in OSK were 2.35 percent higher at 1.74.