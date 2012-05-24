BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
KUALA LUMPUR May 24 RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have received approval from Malaysia's Securities Commission to merge RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank, according to a bourse filing.
"Further details on the possible merger will be announced upon the execution of a conditional share purchase agreement between OSK and RHB," OSK said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday.
The Malaysian finance ministry gave its approval on April 28. The merged entity will become the country's biggest domestic stockbroker, overtaking CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Will Waterman)
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.