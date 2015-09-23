KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 RHB Capital Bhd,
Malaysia's fourth largest bank by assets, has postponed a 2.5
billion ringgit ($575 million) rights issue by almost two
months, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The delay comes after the central bank's order to limit
Aabar Investment PJS's subscription option to only
15 percent of the rights issue, instead of 21.9 percent as per
its shareholding entitlement.
Abu Dhabi's Aabar is RHB's second biggest shareholder and
its major foreign shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"The entitlement date for the rights issue has now been
extended from Oct. 1, 2015 to Nov. 23, 2015 to allow time for
the board to engage with the relevant regulators and to
deliberate and implement the rights issue in the most efficient
manner, after considering the order," RHB said.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1VaCcDj
($1 = 4.3450 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke)