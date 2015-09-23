KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia's fourth largest bank by assets, has postponed a 2.5 billion ringgit ($575 million) rights issue by almost two months, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The delay comes after the central bank's order to limit Aabar Investment PJS's subscription option to only 15 percent of the rights issue, instead of 21.9 percent as per its shareholding entitlement.

Abu Dhabi's Aabar is RHB's second biggest shareholder and its major foreign shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The entitlement date for the rights issue has now been extended from Oct. 1, 2015 to Nov. 23, 2015 to allow time for the board to engage with the relevant regulators and to deliberate and implement the rights issue in the most efficient manner, after considering the order," RHB said.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1VaCcDj

($1 = 4.3450 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke)