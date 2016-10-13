(Adds minister's comments)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 13 Human Rights Watch on
Thursday expressed concern over planned amendments to Malaysian
media law that would give broader powers to the authorities to
stifle online dissent amid a wider crackdown on free speech and
assembly.
The U.S.-based rights group's report comes as Prime Minister
Najib Razak battles criticism over his handling of a
multi-billion dollar financial scandal at state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB).
"What Malaysia is trying to do is put the internet genie
back in the bottle, back to a time when the government had
greater control over information received by its citizens," HRW
Asia deputy director Phil Robertson told reporters.
Amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act have not
been publicly disclosed. Media reports have said they could
require news portals and political blogs to register with the
government, increase penalties for offences under the act and
broaden powers for the authorities to take down online content.
The HRW report said a rising number of Malaysians were
investigated over the past year for criticising the government.
It follows an earlier HRW release last year on the increasing
use of criminal laws to stifle dissent.
"We found that there were few countries in Southeast Asia
worse than Malaysia when it came to the rapid deterioration of
human rights... it's like a bad movie sequel," Robertson said.
The prime minister's office did not respond to an emailed
request for comment.
Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak
said the act would only be enforced against "malicious and
harmful content on the prime minister" and safeguard against
online abuses related to religion, race, pornography and
gambling.
"Action will not be taken without an investigation being
carried out first, and only if there is sufficient evidence of a
breach of the law," he told Reuters.
Despite a longstanding government pledge not to censor the
internet, authorities have blocked several websites and news
portals carrying reports critical of 1MDB and Najib.
Authorities have also cracked down on anti-government rally
organisers, opposition leaders and activists.
Among them was artist Fahmi Reza, who faces charges under
the act for a caricature of Najib with a clown face.
1MDB is the subject of money-laundering investigations in at
least six countries. The U.S. Department of Justice filed
lawsuits in July to seize dozens of assets from 1MDB, saying
$3.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate in the international investigations.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)