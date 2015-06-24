By Anuradha Raghu
| KUALA LUMPUR, June 24
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysia plans to use 10
percent of its rubber supply in roads from 2016 as it looks to
eat into excess supplies and shore up rubber prices, ministers
said on Wednesday.
The roads will be made using rubber cup lumps, or naturally
coagulated latex, which will be processed into bituminous cup
lumps and then mixed into asphalt. The Malaysian Rubber Board
estimates 4.2 tonnes of cup lumps will be needed for each
kilometre of road.
Malaysia expects to produce about 710,000 tonnes of natural
rubber this year, Plantations and Commodities Minister Douglas
Uggah Embas told a news conference after signing an agreement
with the Works Ministry.
"The target is to use 10 percent of Malaysia's rubber for
this purpose," he said. "We hope the excess supply of rubber
will be drastically reduced ... and help reduce pressure on
prices."
Embas said there was a possibility of increasing the usage
of rubber in roads to 15 or 20 percent of supply if the project
was successful.
Works Minister Fadillah Yusof said the rubberised roads
would save on costs, be cheaper to maintain and help roads last
longer.
The ministry was also looking to use seismic rubber in
building structures to protect buildings and absorb shocks in
high-risk earthquake areas, he added.
In June Malaysia was hit by a 6.0 magnitude quake that
killed hikers on its highest peak, Mount Kinabalu.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Alan Raybould)