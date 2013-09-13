BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts to transfer entire 30 pct stake in small loan firm
* Says it plans to sell entire 30 percent stake in a Hangzhou-based small loan firm, at an undetermined price
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 Malaysia's water and wastewater engineering firm, Salcon Bhd, is selling its water concessions in China to Beijing Enterprise Water Group Ltd for 518 million ringgit ($158.04 million).
The disposal, which will give a net gain of 94.6 million ringgit to Salcon, will allow the company to strengthen its financial position and expand into property development, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday's evening. ($1 = 3.2775 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
April 10 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/s0fRUl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)