KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 Malaysia's SapuraKencana
Petroleum Bhd, world's fifth largest integrated oil
and gas services firm, said in a stock exchange filing on
Monday:
*Q2 ended July 31 net profit rose 125.6 percent to 176.52
Malaysian ringgit from 78.23 ringgit a year earlier. The steep
increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Kencana's earnings
after the merger of SapuraCrest and Kencana.
*Revenue climbed 194 percent to 2.06 billion ringgit.
*Going forward, SapuraKencana said it expects to achieve
improved results for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2013.
*Shares were unchanged at 2.36 ringgit per share on
Wednesday, as compared with the Malaysia's benchmark stock
index's 0.7 percent drop.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)