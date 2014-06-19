KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysian oil and gas
services firm SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd said net
profit quintupled in the first quarter, driven mainly by
contributions from its newly acquired tender rig business from
Norway's Seadrill and assets from U.S. firm Newfield
Exploration.
Net profit rose to 509.42 million ringgit ($158.35 million)
in the three months to April 30 from 93.67 million ringgit in
the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange
filing late on Thursday.
SapuraKencana, which completed the $2.9 billion purchase
from Seadrill in April 2013, said it expected earnings to rise
for the full year on the back of full contributions from the
tender rig business.
It added that additional contributions would also come from
the Malaysian oil and gas fields it took over from Newfield, an
acquisition that it completed on Feb. 11 this year.
The company said it had a healthy order book of 27 billion
ringgit.
SapuraKencana also said in a separate filing, also after the
market closed, that it had won $415 million in engineering,
procurement, construction, installation and commissioning
contracts in Malaysia and Thailand.
SapuraKencana's wholly owned unit in Malaysia secured the
two contracts from Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia B.V.
and Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd.
SapuraKencana said the contracts were expected to add to its
earnings between the second quarter of this year and September
2017.
Its shares rose 1.17 percent to 4.33 ringgit per share
before the close, outperforming the broader index's 0.26
percent rise.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jane Baird)