KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysia's state fund 1MDB
said that it had been served on Friday with a request for
arbitration by Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment
Company (IPIC) and Aabar Investments PJS, in relation to its
ongoing dispute with IPIC.
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) appointed Weil Gotshal &
Manges to represent it in the dispute and will file a response
to the request before the deadline of 11 July, it said in a
statement.
IPIC has asked a London court to arbitrate in the dispute
with 1MDB, in which it is claiming about $6.5 billion.
