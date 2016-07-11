KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 Malaysian state-owned fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) on Monday said it had agreed
to a request for arbitration filed by Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and its subsidiary, Aabar
Investments PJS.
IPIC, in a submission to the London Court of International
Arbitration last month, is claiming about $6.5 billion from 1MDB
and the Malaysia's finance ministry after a debt restructuring
agreement between the companies went sour.
"1MDB is confident in its legal position and has submitted a
formal and robust response to the RFA (request for
arbitration)through its legal counsel, Weil Gotshal & Manges, a
specialist in international litigation," 1MDB said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)