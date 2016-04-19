April 19 The Malaysian government on Tuesday was
facing the prospect of having to bail out the scandal-tainted
state fund 1MDB, after a $4.6 billion debt deal with an Abu
Dhabi sovereign fund collapsed this week.
The International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) said
on Monday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) had failed
to make a $1.1 billion payment, and so was terminating last
June's debt deal.
"The government wouldn't want to risk having a default on
its books, so if it came down to it, they would want to keep a
clean record," said Krystal Tan, a Singapore-based economist at
research firm Capital Economics, talking about risk of a bailout
for 1MDB.
Any government intervention would pile more pressure on
Prime Minister Najib Razak, who founded 1MDB and is on its
advisory board. He has faced calls to step down over allegations
of graft and mismanagement at the fund.
"It's (agreement with IPIC) failure not only now places 1MDB
itself at risk, but now involves a bailout by the Ministry of
Finance," opposition leader Tony Pua said in a statement.
The Malaysian finance ministry is the sole shareholder of
1MDB.
"He (Najib) must explain how is 1MDB going to fund the
immediate repayment of $1.1 billion demanded by IPIC."
The credit market is pricing in the uncertainty.
Malaysia's Credit Default Swaps, the cost of insuring
against default, has been underperforming the broad market since
Monday. The 5-year contract jumped by 10 basis
points on Tuesday and has risen about 15 basis points since
IPIC's announcement.
CROSS-DEFAULT FEARS
The Malaysian government will have to come to 1MDB's aid,
said a senior politician with the ruling United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO), who did not want to be identified.
The UAE's termination of the $4.6 billion deal with 1MDB
"poses an issue of cross-default", he said. Cross-default is a
provision in a bond or loan agreement that puts borrowers in
default if they default on another obligation.
Malaysia has total overseas debts of $98 billion, of which
$47 billion is held by the central bank and the government,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Malaysian government is currently in the midst of
raising a $1.2 billion sovereign Islamic bond.
The ministry of finance said in a statement it would
"continue to honour all of its outstanding commitments".
One of 1MDB's last major outstanding liabilities is a $3
billion bond, arranged by Goldman Sachs, which carries a letter
of support from the federal government.
The fund, launched by Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009,
amassed over 50 billion ringgit in debt buying energy and real
estate assets through projects with companies in Saudi Arabia,
the UAE and other Gulf countries.
It sold off most off these assets to state-owned Chinese
companies late last year.
"It is difficult to accurately ascertain the exact level of
debt that 1MDB has now following the successful sale of various
assets," said Chia Shuhui, Asia Analyst for BMI Research.
Regardless of the amount, a government bailout of the fund
"will have a negative impact on the government's fiscal
position", he said.
Oil exporter Malaysia is aiming to keep its fiscal deficit,
already under pressure from slower growth and lower crude
prices, at 3.1 percent of gross domestic product.
OFFSHORE ACCOUNTS
1MDB is at the centre of money-laundering and criminal
investigations in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and
Luxembourg.
A Malaysian parliament inquiry found that billions of
dollars had been sent to offshore accounts without the approval
of its board.
One of those offshore accounts was for a company called
Aabar Investments PJS Ltd in the British Virgin Islands, which
received payments of $3.5 billion from 1MDB that were meant for
IPIC. The Abu Dhabi fund said Aabar Invesments did not belong to
it.
Najib has been under pressure to step down after reports
claimed that $681 million, deposited into his personal bank
account, came from 1MDB. A government-appointed Attorney General
cleared Najib of any criminal offence or corruption, and said
the money was a donation from the Saudi royal family.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said last week the
funds wired into Najib's personal bank account were a "genuine"
donation originating from Saudi Arabia.
($1 = 3.8995 ringgit)
