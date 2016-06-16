KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The Malaysian government
signed an agreement on Thursday to take over 1Malaysia
Development Berhad's (1MDB) remaining stake in a multi-billion
dollar development project, as the troubled state fund seeks to
cut its debts.
The shareholder agreement will put the finance ministry in
control of 1MDB's 40 percent holding in the Bandar Malaysia
project.
1MDB sold the other 60 percent in Bandar Malaysia - a major
development project in Kuala Lumpur that will include a public
transport hub - to Malaysian tycoon Lim Kang Hoo's Iskandar
Waterfront Holdings and its partner, state-run China Railway
Engineering Corp (CREC) for $1.7 billion in December.
This was part of a land and power asset sale plan aimed at
cutting 1MDB's debt, which totalled about 50 billion ringgit
($12.20 billion) in January, and putting a lid on its problems.
The 1MDB fund, founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak in 2009, is being investigated for money-laundering in at
least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland
and Singapore.
Malaysia's finance ministry said in May it would dissolve
1MDB's advisory board, chaired by Najib, and take over its
remaining assets.
A Malaysian parliamentary committee in April identified at
least $4.2 billion in irregular transactions by 1MDB. Both 1MDB
and Najib have denied any wrongdoing.
The Malaysian attorney general's office cleared Najib in
January of any criminal offences, saying that $681 million
deposited into his personal bank account was a gift from Saudi
Arabia's royal family.
Najib said on Thursday the agreement effectively places
control of the Bandar Malaysia project in Malaysian hands, as
Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) is partly owned by the Johor
state government.
"This is very much a government project, with strong support
of our partners," he said at the signing ceremony.
Najib also announced a Bandar Malaysia Fund, a special
financing scheme supported by a consortium of Chinese, Malaysian
and London-based banks with a total asset base of $12 billion,
to support the project's projected 25-year development plan.
He added the government will provide incentives for
companies involved in developing Bandar Malaysia, including a
10-year tax exemption, eight years free of stamp duties, real
property gains tax and removal of import duties for construction
materials not available locally.
The Bandar Malaysia deal had earlier caused confusion after
1MDB and China Railway Engineering Corp (CREC) - a member of the
consortium that bought the stake - gave conflicting figures on
the value of the sale.
CREC later clarified that it valued the land at $1.2 billion
but would assume portions of liabilities and costs that come
approximately to $500 million.
($1 = 4.0990 ringgit)
