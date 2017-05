A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

HONG KONG State investors 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Tuesday it has not made a $50.3 million interest payment on its bonds due 2022 following a stand-off with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC, but said it will meet all its other liabilities.

1MDB said the missed interest payment had caused a cross default on its 5 billion ringgit ($1.28 billion) sukuk due 2039 and the 2.4 billion ringgit sukuk due between 2021 and 2024.

The two state investors are locked in a dispute over the interest payment on a $1.75 billion bond which was due earlier this month.

($1 = 3.9200 ringgit)

(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Lisa Jucca)