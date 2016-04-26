* 1MDB did not pay $50.3 mln coupon over dispute with IPIC
* Non-payment triggered cross-default on several 1MDB bonds
* Moody's analyst flags risk govt could assume 1MDB debts
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 26 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Tuesday it did not pay a $50.3
million coupon on a $1.75 billion bond following a stand-off
with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC, triggering cross defaults on
some of its other bonds.
The troubled Malaysian state fund, which is at the centre of
a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, said in a statement it
would meet all its other liabilities.
The missed payment increases the probability the government
will have to assume 1MDB's obligations, said Christian de
Guzman, a senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
"It brings us one step closer to crystallisation of
contingent liabilities on the government's balance sheet," he
told Reuters.
S&P Associate Director YeeFarn Phua said the default may
trigger an "acceleration event on the other bonds of 1MDB",
meaning lenders may demand an early bond or loan repayment.
The cross default, the continuing stand-off with IPIC and a
widening investigation across at least six countries into
possible corruption and money-laundering connected to the fund
are starting to affect the markets.
The ringgit fell 1 percent to 3.94 to the dollar by
mid-afternoon on Tuesday, mostly on the default news, traders
said. Malaysia's Sovereign Credit Default Swap
-- a type of insurance that protects against a country
defaulting or restructuring its debt -- rose 4.5 basis points to
166/171 bps.
The Malaysian fund said the missed interest payment caused a
cross-default on its 5 billion ringgit ($1.28 billion) sukuk
(Islamic bond) due in 2039 and a 2.4 billion ringgit sukuk due
between 2021 and 2024.
1MDB President Arul Kanda Kandasamy said in an interview
with Reuters it was keeping its options open on another coupon
payment coming up on May 11 "and will deal with the payment
closer to time".
DEAL COLLAPSES
1MDB is locked in a dispute over its obligations to
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) under a
debt restructuring agreement reached last June.
Under that deal, IPIC agreed to loan $1 billion to 1MDB and
assume payments on $3.5 billion of 1MDB debt. It also forgave an
undisclosed amount of debt that 1MDB owed to IPIC, in exchange
for assets which have not been named.
IPIC said 1MDB was in default of that agreement, after the
Malaysian fund failed to repay the loan, now at $1.1 billion
with interest.
IPIC said on Monday it would make the interest payment on a
$1.75 billion bond that was due on Monday but only after 1MDB
defaulted. IPIC guaranteed the bond.
The Malaysian fund said in a statement on Tuesday it "will
continue to undertake discussions with all bond and sukuk
holders to explain the background of the dispute". 1MDB's debt
rationalisation plan announced last year is enabling the fund to
meet all existing debt obligations, it said.
1MDB said there would be no cross default on an 800 million
ringgit loan from the government held Social Security
Organisation.
The Malaysian fund did not foresee any cross default on its
other remaining debt. It has two other bonds: the $1.75 billion
1MDB Energy Limited notes, which pay a fixed rate of 5.99
percent; and the $3 billion 1MDB Global Investments Limited
notes, with a fixed rate of 4.4 percent. The bonds due 2023
had slipped by 2 points to 87/89 in afternoon
trading.
MYSTERY FUND
The dispute between the two state investors has its roots in
payments 1MDB made to a mystery fund in the British Virgin
Islands (BVI).
A Malaysian parliamentary committee investigating 1MDB said
in a report this month 1MDB sent a total of $3.5 billion to a
BVI-registered company called Aabar Investments PJS Ltd. IPIC
says that, while the firm had a similar name to its subsidiary,
it did not belong to IPIC or its subsidiary.
IPIC said it had not received any payments from the BVI
company, which was wound up last June, nor assumed any
liabilities on its behalf.
What happened to the $3.5 billion after it went to the BVI
company could not be determined, the Malaysian parliamentary
report said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak heads the advisory
board of 1MDB. Money-laundering investigations concerning the
fund are now under way in at least six countries, including the
United States, Switzerland and Singapore.
Both 1MDB and the prime minister have denied any wrongdoing.
Leong Lin Jing, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management Asia Ltd, said he believes the Malaysian government
will "try to contain the situation as much as they can to avoid
any doubts to Malaysian government bonds".
He said "investors are quite sanguine because everyone has
priced in how negative these headlines are".
($1 = 3.94 ringgit)
