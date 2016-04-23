KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 The head of troubled
Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said
his firm and an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund could face cross
defaults on other debts if they fail to make an interest payment
by Monday, The Edge Weekly reported.
The grace period for a $50 million coupon payment due on a
1MDB bond expires on Monday, and 1MDB says Abu Dhabi's
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) has
assumed responsibility for making the payment.
Although the interest on the $1.75 billion bond is widely
expected to be paid, the stand-off between the two state firms,
who are locked in a wider dispute, has worried the markets and
left bondholders waiting on the payment.
1MDB president Arul Kanda Kandasamy said in an interview run
by The Edge Weekly on Saturday that cross defaults could occur
if both firms refuse to budge, though he placed a higher risk on
IPIC due to their larger debt pile of $16 billion raised largely
through bonds.
"They lose a lot, they will trigger cross defaults, so my
sense is if we don't pay they will pay," Arul Kanda said in the
interview.
Cross-default is a provision in a bond or loan agreement
that puts borrowers in default if they default on another
obligation.
Arul Kanda said 1MDB likewise could face the risk of cross
default on a 5 billion ringgit ($1.28 billion) and a 2.4 billion
ringgit Islamic bond, or sukuk.
He said the risk for 1MDB, however, is manageable.
Arul Kanda said in the interview that "everyone is worried"
about the $3 billion bond issued in 2013 by 1MDB Global
Investments Ltd, a fully owned unit of the Malaysian fund, but
added that he does not see this bond leading to a cross default.
Last week, IPIC and its subsidiary, Aabar Investments PJS
denied ownership of a BVI firm with an almost identical name,
Aabar Investments PJS Ltd, to which 1MDB had sent a total of
$3.5 billion since 2012.
IPIC also said in a filing on the London stock exchange last
Monday that 1MDB had defaulted on its obligations on over $1.1
billion in debt and interest.
Arul Kanda insisted in the interview that 1MDB does not have
to make the payment as they have lived up to their end of the
agreement and may well have been victims of fraud.
The United Arab Emirates' central bank froze the assets of
two former employees of IPIC earlier this month, although it is
not clear why.
($1 = 3.8960 ringgit)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Praveen Menon and Hugh
Lawson)