ZURICH May 25 Swiss bank BSI's Singapore branch is operating normally, it said on Wednesday, a day after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would withdraw its status as a merchant bank in Singapore, and directed it to shut down for serious breaches of anti-money laundering requirements and other lapses.

"The decision by MAS to withdraw the Bank's status as a merchant bank will take place only at a future time given that MAS 'will allow the transfer of the Singapore's subsidiary's assets and liabilities to the Singapore branch of EFG or the parent entity, BSI SA,'" Lugano-based BSI said in a statement

