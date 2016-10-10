Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
SINGAPORE Singapore police on Monday charged two former BSI bankers amid an ongoing investigation that led to the Singapore branch of the Swiss private bank being ordered to shut down in May.
Yak Yew Chee, who was a senior vice president at BSISingapore and handled BSI's relationship with embattled state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), was charged with forgery and failure to disclose suspicious transactions.
The Commercial Affairs Department of Singapore police filed similar charges against Yvonne Seah, a former director at the bank.
In May, Singapore's central bank referred Yak and Seah, among six members of BSI Bank's senior management and staff, to the public prosecutor to evaluate if they had committed criminal offences.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Nick Macfie)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.