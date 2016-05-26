(Updates to change media slug)
SINGAPORE May 26 A former Singapore wealth
manager of troubled Swiss private bank BSI Bank will remain in
remand of white-collar police after the state prosecutor said it
is challenging a court's decision on Thursday to grant him bail
of S$600,000 ($435,761).
The case is part of Singapore's money laundering
investigation related to scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB), which is being probed by at least six
jurisdictions.
The prosecution's move to challenge the bail in the High
Court means Yeo Jiawei, a 33-year-old Singaporean who is facing
nine charges including forgery, money laundering and has already
served 40 days in remand, stays in detention.
Yeo was present in the State Court on Thursday, but did not
make any remarks. The court said Yeo will stay in remand until
June 1 to allow the higher court to hear the prosecution's
challenge.
In an unprecedented move this week, Singapore's central bank
ordered the closure of BSI's operations in the city-state, while
Switzerland began criminal proceedings against the private bank,
in the biggest international crackdown on financial entities
dealing with 1MDB.
Yeo was one of five former employees of BSI whom Singapore's
central bank has referred to the public prosecutor for possible
criminal charges.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by
Anshuman Daga and Muralikumar Anantharaman)