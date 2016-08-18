SINGAPORE Aug 18 The trial of former wealth manager of Swiss private bank BSI will begin in a Singapore court in October on charges that stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Trial dates have been fixed for four charges from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a statement.

AGC also said Yeo Jiawei will face two new charges linked to tampering with witnesses in addition to two other charges of perverting the course of justice in his upcoming trial.

Yeo, who also faces other charges including forgery and money laundering, was denied bail by the Singapore High Court in May..

Yeo was one of five former employees of BSI whom Singapore's central bank has referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

In an unprecedented move in May, Singapore's central bank ordered the closure of BSI's operations in the city-state, while Switzerland began criminal proceedings against the private bank, in one of the biggest international crackdowns on financial entities dealing with 1MDB. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by David Evans)