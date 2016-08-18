SINGAPORE Aug 18 The trial of former wealth
manager of Swiss private bank BSI will begin in a Singapore
court in October on charges that stemmed from a money laundering
probe linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Trial dates have been fixed for four charges from Oct. 31 to
Nov. 11, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a
statement.
AGC also said Yeo Jiawei will face two new charges linked to
tampering with witnesses in addition to two other charges of
perverting the course of justice in his upcoming trial.
Yeo, who also faces other charges including forgery and
money laundering, was denied bail by the Singapore High Court in
May..
Yeo was one of five former employees of BSI whom
Singapore's central bank has referred to the public prosecutor
for possible criminal charges.
In an unprecedented move in May, Singapore's central bank
ordered the closure of BSI's operations in the city-state, while
Switzerland began criminal proceedings against the private bank,
in one of the biggest international crackdowns on financial
entities dealing with 1MDB.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by David Evans)