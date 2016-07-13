ZURICH, July 13 Switzerland's financial
regulator FINMA has opened an investigation into Swiss bank
BSI's former Asia chief executive Hans Peter Brunner, his lawyer
said on Wednesday, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper
Handelszeitung.
Asked whether the regulator had opened proceedings against
Brunner, Brunner's lawyer Benno Hafner said: "That is correct,
this procedure exists."
The newspaper said the enforcement proceedings could lead to
a multi-year ban from working in finance among other penalties.
BSI is currently appealing a decision by FINMA in May that
BSI breached money laundering regulations through business
relationships and transactions linked to the corruption scandals
surrounding Malaysian state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB).
1MDB is at the centre of a multi-billion-dollar graft
scandal and its transactions have triggered investigations on
three continents.
FINMA had also ordered BSI to shut down once it had been
integrated into EFG International, which is buying the
Swiss private bank. Singapore also closed down BSI's operations.
FINMA said in May that it had launched enforcement
proceedings investigating two former BSI managers. It did not
name them.
FINMA declined to comment.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Angelika Gruber. Editing by
Jane Merriman)