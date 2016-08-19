ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss private bank BSI, which was involved in a corruption scandal linked to its dealings with Malaysian state investor 1MDB, has settled a lawsuit over bonus payments to the former head of its Asian operations.

Hanspeter Brunner, who left the bank in March, had filed a lawsuit in Singapore courts over deferred bonus payments.

"We confirm that the bank has settled the bonus lawsuit with Hanspeter Brunner and that the claim against the bank has been withdrawn in its entirety," a BSI spokesman said on Friday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

The details of the dispute over Brunner's bonus payments and the terms of BSI's settlement with Brunner were not made public.

After his departure from the bank, Brunner was one of six former or current senior BSI executives referred by the Singapore Monetary Authority in May to the city state's public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Singapore's central bank also ordered the closure of BSI's operations in the city state for serious breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

BSI is currently appealing a decision by FINMA in May that the Swiss bank breached money laundering regulations through business relationships and transactions linked to corruption scandals surrounding Malaysian state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Susan Fenton)