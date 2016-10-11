Somali pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel - Somali official
BOSASSO, Somalia, May 23 Somali pirates hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel on Tuesday to use as a base to attack bigger, more valuable ships, the mayor of a Somali town said.
ZURICH Oct 11 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA has sanctioned Falcon Private Bank Ltd after it "seriously breached" money-laundering regulations over its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, FINMA said on Tuesday.
FINMA, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority, ordered Zurich-based Falcon, owned by Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to turn over 2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.56 million) in what the watchdog said were illegal profits.
It also said it has opened enforcement proceedings against two former Falcon executives, without citing them by name.
The news comes as Singapore directed Falcon to cease operations in the city-state and fined top local lender DBS Bank and UBS AG over lapses in its biggest crackdown on entities dealing with 1MDB.
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* FERRATUM ANNOUNCES THAT ITS FOUNDER AND CEO, MR. JORMA JOKELA, HAS AGREED TO SELL A TOTAL OF 329,500 SHARES AT A MARKET PRICE OF 21.49 IN FERRATUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)