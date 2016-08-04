BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Investment House posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 875,768 dinars versus profit of 13,540 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Aug 4 New York state's financial regulator wants a meeting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc about investigations involving billions of dollars it raised through a bond issue for a troubled Malaysian fund, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a letter sent late on Thursday, requested the meeting on or before Aug. 31, the person said. The request follows a letter the regulator sent to Goldman last month seeking a report on its in-house investigation into the matter and other details.
DUBAI, May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, has given an initial price guidance of 145-155 basis points over mid-swaps for its planned five-year dollar sukuk, a document issued by one of the leading banks and seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.