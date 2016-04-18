(Adds 1MDB response to IPIC agreement termination)
By Rozanna Latiff and Saeed Azhar
April 18 An Abu Dhabi sovereign fund said on
Monday Malaysia's troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB) was in default of its obligations on $1.1 billion
in debt and interest.
The International Petroleum Investment Company
(IPIC) said in a filing to the London stock exchange, where it
is listed, that it was now considering all its options to remedy
the default. That included referring the matter to the
appropriate dispute resolution forum, the IPIC statement said.
The Abu Dhabi fund said it was terminating last June's
agreement, under which it agreed to provide $1 billion in cash
as well as assume payments on $3.5 billion of 1MDB debt. It also
forgave an undisclosed amount of debt that 1MDB owed to IPIC, in
exchange for assets which have not been named.
The Abu Dhabi fund said 1MDB and Malaysia's finance ministry
- which owns 1MDB - are in default on the terms of this
agreement.
1MDB said in response that Abu Dhabi had agreed to assume
its interest payments on a $1.75 billion bond, but one such
payment, due on Monday, had not been paid because of the dispute
between the two.
"1MDB wishes to make clear that it and its group entities
will meet all of their other obligations under any other
financing arrangements and have ample liquidity to do so," it
said in a statement.
The Malaysian fund did not specify whether it would make the
interest payment that was due on Monday.
In an earlier statement, the 1MDB fund said it has repaid
all of its bank debt and short term obligations, and has a cash
surplus of approximately 2.3 billion ringgit ($585.2 million).
Over the past four weeks, 1MDB has made debt principal
repayments of approximately 7.25 billion ringgit, it said.
Monday's announcements throw 1MDB's efforts to rationalize
its debt into doubt, said Christian de Guzman, a credit analyst
at Moody's Investors Service in Singapore, which rates the $1.75
billion 1MDB-linked energy bonds.
"We're still trying to figure out what it means for IPIC
because IPIC has guaranteed these bonds and as far as we
understand these (guarantees) were irrevocable."
PM'S BROTHER TAKES LEAVE
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been under pressure
from critics at home after reports claimed that $681 million
deposited into his personal bank account just before a 2013
general election originated from 1MDB.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said last week the money
from an unspecified Saudi source was a "genuine donation" with
no obligations attached.
The prime minister's brother, Nazir Razak, announced on
Monday that he was taking a voluntary leave of absence from his
role as chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd amid an
independent review into money transfers into his personal
account.
Nazir was dragged into the scandal around political funding
and alleged misuse of money from 1MDB after the Wall Street
Journal reported last month he received $7 million in funds from
his elder brother, Prime Minister Najib Razak, before the 2013
elections.
"Nothing I did was illegal or compromised my position at
CIMB, but given the media attention, I understand that it makes
the stakeholders uncomfortable," Nazir told a news conference
after the bank's annual general meeting, explaining his decision
to take leave.
Nazir, a leading Malaysian corporate figure, had said
earlier he believed the money came from legitimate fund-raising.
He said that CIMB bank staff disbursed the funds to ruling-party
politicians on the instructions of his brother, the prime
minister.
Transactions involving 1MDB, which had a debt of over $11
billion, are being investigated in several countries, including
the United States, Switzerland and Singapore.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he had not
accepted money from any state entity for personal gain.
A government-appointed attorney-general this year cleared
Najib of any criminal offence or corruption, saying the funds
were a political donation from the royal family of Saudi
Arabia.. Such donations are not considered illegal
in Malaysia.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon and Umesh Desai; Editing
by Bill Tarrant)