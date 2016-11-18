KUALA LUMPUR Nov 18 Malaysian police raided the
offices of pro-democracy group Bersih on Friday, a day before a
demonstration organised by the group calling for Prime Minister
Najib Razak to step down, the group said.
Thousands are expected to march in the Malaysian capital on
Saturday to demand Najib resign over his involvement in a
multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB).
On its official Twitter account, Bersih said police and
officials from the Companies Commission had taken part. Police
had asked for some of the group's assets to be seized, it said.
The police were still in the offices and there was no
confirmation of any arrests made.
A police spokeswoman did not respond to requests for
comment.
Bersih secretariat member Mandeep Singh said on Twitter the
raid was conducted in relation to a probe under the Penal Code
which covers "any activity detrimental to parliamentary
democracy".
Melissa Sasidaran, a lawyer for Bersih, tweeted that she and
other lawyers had been prevented by police from entering the
group's office.
Bersih's spokesperson and its chairwoman, Maria Chin
Abdullah, were not immediately available for comment.
Last year, more than 200,000 attended a similar rally
organised by Bersih, which has held several mass protests
calling for electoral and institutional reforms since 2007.
Bersih, along with several other groups, is being
investigated after reports that it received funds from Open
Society Foundations, an organisation linked to business tycoon
George Soros.
Earlier this month, pro-government demonstrators protested
outside the office of popular news portal Malaysiakini after the
media group said it had received funds from OSF.
Najib's administration has cracked down on the media and
civil society in an attempt to silence criticism over his
involvement in a money-laundering scandal at 1MDB.
Founded by Najib, who chaired its advisory board, 1MDB is
currently the subject of investigations in at least six
countries, including Switzerland, Singapore and the United
States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing.
