WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR Nov 23 The United
States on Wednesday said it was troubled by the arrest of a
Malaysian activist and critic of Prime Minister Najib Razak
under a security law.
Maria Chin Abdullah, the chair of pro-democracy
group Bersih, was detained on Friday under Malaysia's Security
Offences (Special Measures) Act, or SOSMA, a law that was
introduced in 2012 to fight security and extremist threats.
She was arrested a day before a demonstration that Bersih
had organised for Saturday, when tens of thousands of Malaysians
marched in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, demanding that Najib step
down over his alleged involvement in a financial scandal
.
"We are troubled by the ongoing detention and solitary
confinement of Maria Chin Abdullah under national security
laws," Alicia Edwards, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State
Department, told Reuters in an emailed statement.
The U.S. is also concerned about the Malaysian authorities'
arrest of a number of other organizers, activists and
politicians ahead of and during the demonstration, she said.
Nearly a dozen activists and opposition leaders were
arrested a day before the rally but they have all been released
except Maria. Several were also detained on the day of the
rally.
"The United States remains committed to the strong and
growing partnership we have with Malaysia. In the spirit of that
partnership, U.S. officials routinely and strongly voice our
concerns about the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental
freedoms with the Government of Malaysia, and we will continue
to do so," Edwards said.
Maria, who is 60 years old, is being held in solitary
confinement in a cell 15 feet by 8 feet, where two light bulbs
are turned on 24 hours, Bersih has said, adding that the cell
does not have a window or a bed.
Under SOSMA, she can be detained for 28 days without trial.
The Malaysian Human Rights Commission on Wednesday said the
arrest under SOSMA was unjustified.
Several other rights groups have said the use of SOSMA for
an organizer of a peaceful rally is abuse of power and that the
Malaysian government is trying to suppress dissent by using
draconian laws.
Najib has faced criticism since the Wall Street Journal
reported last year that around $700 million from state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was diverted into the
personal bank account of the prime minister.
Lawsuits filed by the U.S. Justice Department in July said
over $3.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, which was founded by
Najib, and that some of those funds flowed into the accounts of
"Malaysian Official 1", whom U.S. and Malaysian officials have
identified as Najib.
Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and has
consolidated power by sacking critics within his ruling party
and cracking down on dissenting opposition party leaders,
activists and lawyers.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON and A.
Ananthalakshmi in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Toby Chopra)