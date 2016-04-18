DUBAI, April 18 International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC) said on Monday a June
agreement to provide financial support to Malaysia's 1MDB had
been terminated after the troubled sovereign vehicle failed to
meet obligations to the Abu Dhabi fund.
IPIC said in a bourse filing in London the Malaysian state
fund and the Asian country's Ministry of Finance had failed to
meet obligations including to pay $1.1 billion plus interest and
was now in default.
While the obligations of IPIC and its subsidiary, Aabar
Investments, under the June agreement had now been terminated,
the Abu Dhabi fund still expected the Malaysian side to honour
its commitments.
IPIC was now considering all its options to remedy the
default, including referring the matter to the appropriate
dispute resolution forum, the statement added.
Under the June agreement, IPIC agreed to provide $1 billion
in cash as well as assume $3.5 billion of 1MDB debt. It also
forgave an undisclosed amount of debt owed to IPIC by 1MDB, in
exchange for assets which have not been named.
